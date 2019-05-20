Notices issued to 75 school heads over ‘poor performance’

FAISALABAD: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority has issued show-cause notices to head of 75 schools of Faisalabad over their poor performance.

A spokesman of education department said on Monday that district monitoring office prepared monitoring report and submitted it to CEO Education. In the report, it was stated that situation of sanitary, security and presence of teachers as well as students was very poor in 75 high and higher secondary schools of district Faisalabad due to which they also failed to achieve set targets.

On this report, the CEO Education issued show cause notices to heads of these 75 schools and directed them to submit their reply at the earliest and further action would be taken under PEEDA Act after receipt of show-cause reply.

Responding to a question, he said that the presence of teachers and students was not up to the target in Government Girls High Schools of Chak 68-RB, Chak 426-GB, Chak 514-GB, Jhumra, Hajji Abad, Chak 247-GB, Garh Fateh Shah and Azafi Abadi 2, whereas security and sanitary conditions were poor along with low presence of teachers as well as students in Government Boys High Schools of Chak 247-RB, Chak 653-GB, Chak 383-GB, Sammundri, Tandlianwala, Sheikh Colony and Chak 644-GB.

He further said that if the school heads did not submit satisfactory reply, they would have to face disciplinary actions.

heart diseases: Medical Superintendent (MS) Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) Dr Ijaz Bhatti Monday expressed concern over the rise of cardiovascular diseases among people.

Talking to reporters, he said easy lifestyle was one of the major causes of increase in heart diseases in the country.

He said 446 cardiac surgeries had been conducted during last four months at the institute besides provision of angiography facility to 3,095 patients. He said the facility of angioplasty had been extended to 780 patients.

He said some 114,779 patients had been checked up medically in OPD and 39,385 had been provided medical facilities in emergency ward of the hospital during the last four months.

Dr Ijaz said 1,285 cardiac surgeries had been conducted last year but the number of such type of surgeries had touched to 446 during first four months of the current year.

He said there was a dire need of creating maximum awareness about safety from heart diseases among people. He said only preventive measures like change in lifestyle, daily 30 minutes walk and increase in vegetables in routine food instead of fast and junk foods can prevent a man from heart related diseases.

Fast and junk foods are the causes of high blood pressure, sugar and fats among people which lead to depression and heat diseases, he concluded.

Wheat procurement drive: Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that wheat procurement campaign was being monitored strictly across the province for the protection of farmers’ interest.

He expressed these views during inspection of the wheat procurement campaign at different procurement centres of the district on Monday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Khan Niazi, Tandlianwala AC Muhammad Aurangzeb and officers of the Food Department were accompanied by the minister. The minister said that a comprehensive policy was being implemented in wheat procurement campaign for the protection of wheat growers from exploitation. He said that exploitation of farmers would not be allowed at any cost and middlemen would be discouraged.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the campaign and paying surprise visits to procurement centres.

He said the incumbent government was giving top priority for the interests of small farmers, adding that wheat procurement campaign would continue till the purchase of last grain. The minister also checked the arrangements made for storage of staple crop.