Lytton Road police torture 13 wheelie-doers in custody

LAHORE: SHO Lytton Road and his subordinates reportedly subjected at least 13 wheelie-doers to torture in lock-up of the police station on Sunday.

Footage of the torture surfaced in which the SHO could be seen thrashing a youngster while the other was lying down. Sources said Lytton Road police had arrested 16 wheelie-doers, out of which three were got released by some senior officer.

However, the SHO and his team gave a good thrashing to the remaining ones, who were mostly under 17 years of age.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said he had ordered for an inquiry to fix responsibility. He said torture could not be allowed at any cost, adding that departmental action would be taken against the accused cops.

Lahore police commanders have badly failed to change thana culture. Torture, abusive language, bribery and extrajudicial killings are still rampant at police stations in the city.