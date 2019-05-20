Kidnaped man not recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Police are yet to recover an employee of a canteen at Qurban Police Lines, who was kidnapped on May 4. A case was registered on Monday after almost 15 days of the incident at Naseerabad police station. The victim’s mother told police that some unknown persons had kidnapped her son Sami Asghar at around 3am on May 3.
