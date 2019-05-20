close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Kidnaped man not recovered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

LAHORE: Police are yet to recover an employee of a canteen at Qurban Police Lines, who was kidnapped on May 4. A case was registered on Monday after almost 15 days of the incident at Naseerabad police station. The victim’s mother told police that some unknown persons had kidnapped her son Sami Asghar at around 3am on May 3.

