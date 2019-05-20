close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Virtual, Lasbela varsities sign MoU

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

LAHORE: The Virtual University of Pakistan and Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Balochistan (LUAWMS), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Monday for research and development, innovation and joint education. The agreement was signed by Naeem Tariq, Rector Virtual University of Pakistan, and Prof Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch, vice chancellor of LUAWMS. The MoU envisaged collaboration between the two institutions to share academic, research and infrastructural resources. Apart from the capacity building and research, this linkage would provide options such as sharing of laboratories, for practicals and research purposes, sharing of study materials and placements of students among both intuitions. The two varsities will also develop joint research projects, programmed in line with the national priorities. Naeem Tariq and Dost Muhammad Baloch showed their commitment to continue the collaboration for promotion of quality education in the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan