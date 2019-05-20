Virtual, Lasbela varsities sign MoU

LAHORE: The Virtual University of Pakistan and Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Balochistan (LUAWMS), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Monday for research and development, innovation and joint education. The agreement was signed by Naeem Tariq, Rector Virtual University of Pakistan, and Prof Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch, vice chancellor of LUAWMS. The MoU envisaged collaboration between the two institutions to share academic, research and infrastructural resources. Apart from the capacity building and research, this linkage would provide options such as sharing of laboratories, for practicals and research purposes, sharing of study materials and placements of students among both intuitions. The two varsities will also develop joint research projects, programmed in line with the national priorities. Naeem Tariq and Dost Muhammad Baloch showed their commitment to continue the collaboration for promotion of quality education in the country.