Health workers extend support to doctors’ protest

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Employees Coordination Council on Monday rejected the Regional Health Authority (RHA) and District Health Authority (DHA) Act.

Speaking at a press conference here, the council president Syed Roedad Shah and other office-bearers announced support to the protesting doctors.

The representatives of the council termed the Medical Teaching Institution Act a cruel step, adding the government wanted privatisation of the public sector hospitals through RHA and DHA.

They said the step would deprive poor patients of free treatment and added that the government had presented the bill in the provincial assembly without consulting stakeholders. The speakers said the proposed act would give unprecedented powers to the minister for health and would infringe upon the rights of the workers.

They believed the act had blocked the promotions of the civil servants and would deprive the families of deceased employees of benefits. The council’s representatives said the government wanted to convert hospitals into money making machine and deprive the workers of their rights. They said the MTI Act had failed and new experiments should be avoided.

Notices issued in Ceramic Training Centres handover case: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday put on notice the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Small Industry Development Board in a writ petition filed against handing over of two Ceramic Training Centres.

A division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Muhammad Ayub issued the notice to respondents. They were directed to submit a reply before the next hearing into the case.

The bench issued the notice in a petition filed by President of Small Industrial Development Board Labour Union, Fazal Wahid.

Mubashir Naveed, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted before the bench that in 2017, the then chief minister Pervez Khattak handed over two Ceramic Training Centres in Akora Khattak and Urmar to TEVTA without fulfillment of the legal requirements.

The lawyer submitted that the training centres were in the ownership of the Small Industry Development Board and the government through an illegal way handed them over to TEVTA.

He said the board is an independent institution and under Section 38 of the board act, it can give and tack back its land to other institutions.

The lawyer said both the two training centres are important as hundreds of students are getting technical training there.

He said handing over these centres to the TVETA would waste billions of rupees machinery and deprive students of the training.

Waseemuddin Khattak, counsel for the Small Industry Development Board, submitted that the board seconded the petitioner’s claim.

However, TVETA lawyer, Ali Gohar Durrani, submitted that these centres were dysfunctional and now TVETA was running Aeronautical Engineering courses there.