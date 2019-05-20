Terrorist having Rs2m head money held

FAISALABAD: Police along with other law enforcing agencies conducted a raid and arrested dangerous terrorist Hafiz Suleman Randhawa from Kotli (Azad Kashmir) who has Rs 2million head money. Reportedly, Suleman was involved in dozens of murder and terrorism cases.

The alleged killer was also involved in the murder of Madina Town police SHO Mehr Nadeem Anjum, five cops and six innocent citizens. Razabad was the ancestral residence of this dangerous terrorist who after committing heinous crimes like murders had fled since long. Suleman has been shifted to some undisclosed place for further investigation.

Govt striving to ease masses' lives: Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazeer Monday said the current government was striving to improve life standards of the masses by providing them all basic amenities at their doorsteps.

Inaugurating gas supply to Abadis of Chak 92/RB in his constituency, he said the government had set its priorities to utilize all available resources for national progress.

In this connection, development work would be initiated across the country and the people of all villages would enjoy its fruits without any discrimination.

He said that due to ill-conceived policies of previous rulers, Pakistan was plunged into multifaceted crises but now it has started its journey on road to progress and prosperity. The government would provide equal facilities of health, education and infrastructure besides resolving masses'' problems especially those living in far-flung rural areas, he maintained.

He said gas supply would also be ensured in all villages of his constituency soon.

Minister visits house of slain Javed Masih: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine visited the residence of Javed Masih at Chak 7/JB, Nalka Kohala, and condoled his death with the family.

He assured that they would be provided justice at all costs. Javed Masih was tortured to death by a local landlord on his refusal to work at his dera (outhouse).

According to police, Javed Masih was working at the Dera of Abbas Jatt when he quit the job for not releasing his salary of Rs 10,000. In a fit of rage, the landlord called him from his house and tortured him to death. Mansoorabad police registered a case and started investigation.

The minister also directed the police to arrest the accused so that an exemplary punishment would be awarded to him.

30 OUTLAWS HELD: Police have arrested 30 dangerous proclaimed offenders during a crackdown here.

The police also recovered 10 pistols, one rifle, 1,800 grams charas and 148 litres liquor from their possession.