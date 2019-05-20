Crackdown on hate speakers planned

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Monday strict action would be initiated against those who take the law into their own hands.

He expressed the views in a meeting with Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah who called on the chief minister at his office and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, including law and order and special measures for improving security in the province.

They agreed on maintaining integrated coordination between the provincial and federal governments along with adoption of necessary steps to further improve law and order. It was decided to launch a crackdown on publication and distribution of literature based on religious animosity along with indiscriminate action against hateful speeches.

The chief minister said that strict action would be initiated against those taking the law into their hands. The rule of law would be ensured at all costs in the province because nothing was important than protection of lives and properties of the people.

He said that every possible step would be taken for further improving the law and order and added that the operation would be continued against the land-grabbers. The interior minister said that his ministry would support the Punjab government for improving law and order in the province adding that he would also visit other provinces.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, chief secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) and principal secretary to CM were also present.

Sher Ali Khalti adds: Punjab Home Department has directed law enforcement agencies to scrutinise accounts of at least seven Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) as their financial transactions have been found dubious for terror financing.

According to well-placed sources, Punjab Home Department had directed the Secretaries of Social Welfare & Bait ul Maal Department and Industries, Commerce & Investment Department to provide audit reports of the Non Profit Organisations (NPOs) under scrutiny as per requirement of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

It is pertinent to mention here that it was a standard procedure of the Home Department to regularly monitor audits of Non Profit Organisations every year. “However, this exercise is being carried out in connection with the requirements of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the first time this year in order to counter financing of terrorism, sources in the Ministry of Interior confided to The News.