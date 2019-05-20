Agha Akbar’s funeral tomorrow

LAHORE: Funeral procession of senior sports journalists Agha Muhammad Akbar, who was also former General Manager Media Pakistan Cricket Board, will be taken out at 7.00 am on Wednesday (morning) from House No 182, Block A-1, Punjab Government Employees Housing Society Phase 1, Lahore.

Agha Akbar lost is months’ long fight against liver ailment on Sunday ( May 19). He has left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter to mourn.Meanwhile, condolence kept pouring in on his sad demise. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoled the death of Agha Akbar,

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

President PHF Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa and DG Sports Punjan Nadeem Sarwar have condoled the sad demise of Agha Akbar. Members of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation, Punjab Sports Writers Association, Sports Journalists Association of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan, Punjab Olympic Association, Lahore Press Club and Punjab Union of Journalists also expressed their deep sense of shock on his death.