Uganda footballers, fans killed in boat capsize

KAMPALA: At least eight members of a Ugandan football team and their fans died and 15 more are missing, after a boat they were travelling in capsized on Lake Albert, police said Monday.

The boat was travelling between two fishing villages in the west of the country when it capsized, with police attributing the accident to overloading and bad weather. “So far we have recovered eight bodies ... up to 15 people are missing and a joint Marine unit is on the waters. But we expect no more survivors,” Ugandan area regional spokesman, Julius Allan Hakiza, told AFP. A local official in Fofo, Baker Ogen, told AFP the toll was higher. “Those who have died in this tragedy are 30 and all from my area,” said Ogen. “The boat was loaded with our players and supporters. It had over 60 people but 32 of those survived,” he said, adding that the dead included five players and the team coach.