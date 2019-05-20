All-Pakistan Bahria Cup Cricket begins

LAHORE: The 5th All-Pakistan Bahria Cup Floodlit Cricket Tournament got under way on Saturday night here at the Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town Lahore. Teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the event which is being organised by Bahria Town Sports Wing.

Riaz Hussain Naul, Director Development Bahria Town Lahore, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the tournament. Also present on the occasion were Shaharyar Ashraf, Director Sandal Residencia, Syed Fakhar Shah Director Sports Bahria Town and Asif Khan. In the first match Sangla XI defeated Young Lions Sharqpur by 15 runs.

Sangla XI, batting first, scored 58 in 4 overs and Young Lions managed 43. The second match was played between S.K.B XI and Yarian XI. S.K.B score 38 runs in 4 overs and Yarian XI scored ,in reply, achieved the target losing four wickets thus winning the match by six wickets.

In the third match Zain XI defeated Shabbir XI by 6 wickets. Shabbir XI scored 25 runs in 4 overs and Zain XI scored the required runs losing four wickets.

In the fourth match Sharqpur Lions (44) beat Markhor Heroes (29)by 15 runs while in the fifth match Sunny XI emerge victorious by 24 runs. Sixth match was played between Babar J3 and Janbaz XI. Babar J3 won the match by 6 wickets. Janbaz scored 48 and Babar J3 scored 49 for four wickets.

Seventh match was played between Panther Xi and Shama XI. Panther XI won the match by 68 runs. In the 8th match Shahzeb DHA XI defeated Imran XI by 6

wickets.