Wheelchair team greeted

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has congratulated Pakistan wheelchair cricket team on defeating arch-rivals India in T20 Wheelchair Asia Cup final match in Nepal. Pakistan outplayed India by five wickets in the title clash. In his felicitation message on Monday, Sarwar praised the performance of national wheelchair team especially in tough conditions against strong opponents India. He also lauded the talent of M Latif, who scored a century against arch-rivals in the final and was adjudged Man of the Match.