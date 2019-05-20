Golf: Choking Koepka reboots to win PGA title

BETHPAGE, United States: Brooks Koepka took inspiration from the crowd turning on him as he nearly “choked away” the PGA Championship and battled through to recover for the most satisfying victory of his career.

Koepka shook off four back-nine bogeys in a row to win his fourth major title Sunday at Bethpage Black taking a two-stroke victory over fast-closing Dustin Johnson.

“This is definitely the most satisfying of all the ones I’ve won,” Koepka said. “Today was definitely the most satisfying for how stressful that round was, how stressful DJ made that. This was, by far, the most stressful.”

Koepka began the final round with a PGA record seven-stroke lead and saw it shrink to a single shot. No man has led a major by so much so late and lost. But Koepka nearly did after bogeys on holes 11 through 14. New York fans are notorious for turning on favorites when they falter and Koepka proved no exception, fans calling out ‘DJ’ to add tension to every blunder.

What he didn’t anticipate is how the chants would give him something to focus upon, shake the shock and the bogeys and reboot.It helped me refocus and hit a good one down 15. That was probably the best thing that could have happened. It was very stressful, the last hour and a half of that round. Koepka parred 15 and 16 while Johnson was making bogeys at 16 and the par-3 17th.

World top 20

1. Brooks Koepka (USA) 11.00 average pts (+2)

2. Dustin Johnson (USA) 10.93 (-1)

3. Justin Rose (ENG) 8.75 (-1)

4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 8.12

5. Justin Thomas (USA) 7.42

6. Tiger Woods (USA) 7.39

7. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 6.98

8. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 6.71

9. Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.17

10. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.67

11. Jon Rahm (ESP) 5.52

12. Matt Kuchar (USA) 5.42 (+1)

13. Paul Casey (ENG) 5.34 (-1)

14. Patrick Cantlay (USA) 5.11 (+3)

15. Jason Day (AUS) 4.94 (-1)

16. Tony Finau (USA) 4.78 (-1)

17. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 4.70 (-1)

18. Bubba Watson (USA) 4.33

19. Webb Simpson (USA) 4.02

20. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 4.01 (+1).