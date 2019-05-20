Spain Women’s WC squad named

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Ten of Barcelona’s losing Champions League finalists were named in Spain’s Women’s World Cup squad, the country’s football federation (RFEF) announced on Monday. Barca were hammered 4-1 by French giants Lyon on Saturday and the likes of most-capped player Marta Torrejon, goalkeeper Sandra Panos and forward Mariona Caldentey will seek revenge at the tournament which begins on June 7. Free-scoring midfielder Jenni Hermoso is one of five players from Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid included in Jorge Vilda’s team. Spain open their campaign against South Africa on June 8 before facing two-time former winners Germany as well as China in the group stage.
