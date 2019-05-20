close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 21, 2019

Spain Women’s WC squad named

Sports

AFP
May 21, 2019

MADRID: Ten of Barcelona’s losing Champions League finalists were named in Spain’s Women’s World Cup squad, the country’s football federation (RFEF) announced on Monday. Barca were hammered 4-1 by French giants Lyon on Saturday and the likes of most-capped player Marta Torrejon, goalkeeper Sandra Panos and forward Mariona Caldentey will seek revenge at the tournament which begins on June 7. Free-scoring midfielder Jenni Hermoso is one of five players from Spanish league champions Atletico Madrid included in Jorge Vilda’s team. Spain open their campaign against South Africa on June 8 before facing two-time former winners Germany as well as China in the group stage.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports