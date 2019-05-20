Junaid ‘stitches’ his lips to protest WC exit

ISLAMABAD: Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan in his Tweet adopted strange way to protest against his ouster from World Cup team.

He has ‘stitched’ his lips in picture pasted on his Tweet, saying that “truth is better. I don’t want to say anything.”Despite bowling at par with all other bowlers Junaid lost his place on the team-the reason best known to selectors.

Mohammad Amir who was included in the team in his place did not even play a single match during the five-match series against England. Amir was included on the team without showing his form and fitness.