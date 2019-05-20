close
Tue May 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Misbah also refuses to coach U-19 team

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

LAHORE: After Younis Khan, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq has also refused to be the coach of the national junior under-19 team citing personal engagements as the main reason. It has been learnt that PCB approached Misbah after Younis excused from the job. But Misbah too did not want to be part of the team because he is already engaged for the next three years in his personal issues. Sources, however, claimed that he in fact did not want to be part of the establishment due to personal reasons. cricketers.

