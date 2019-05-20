Alonso fails to qualify for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS: Fernando Alonso’s latest bid for Indianapolis 500 glory ended in failure on Sunday after the two-time Formula One world champion failed to qualify for the US motorsport showpiece.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was eliminated by young US driver Kyle Kaiser on the final run of the rain-delayed “Last Row Shootout” qualifying session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.McLaren driver Alonso had been chasing a victory at the Brickyard in a bid to become only the second driver after Britain’s Graham Hill to claim the Triple Crown of motorsport, with wins in the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance and Indy 500.

But Alonso’s attempt to add the last remaining piece of the treble to his trophy cabinet was snuffed out in a dramatic qualifying session.“This type of challenge, they can bring you a lot of success and you can be part of the history of the sport or you can be really disappointed,” he said. “Today is one of those, but I prefer to be here than to be like millions and millions of other people, at home watching TV.