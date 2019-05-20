Selectors now find reasons to back recalled World Cup trio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket selectors have sprung a surprise making three changes in the World Cup team announced almost a month back with Wahab Riaz’s inclusion coming out of nowhere.

Chief selector Inzamamul Haq was seen eating up his words by defending Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali and Wahab’s inclusion on the team. A month back he was seen criticizing Aamir, saying it would be unjust to include him on the team for the World Cup considering his poor performance for the last six. “Unless and until he improves his performance, there is no use selecting him for the World Cup,” Inzamam said a month back. Amir from there on had been down with chickenpox and was unable to figure in the five-match one-day series against England. Yet, Inzamam now has found different reasons to back his selection.

“After it became obvious that the bat is likely to dominate the ball in the World Cup, we revisited our strategy and reverted to the pace of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz. Furthermore, Amir and Wahab give the fast bowling attack more experience to back and support the relatively inexperienced but immensely talent Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain,” Inzamam said. Surprisingly a month back, he had totally different view on the team selection and was seen saying that since Wahab Riaz did not play a single one-dayer for the last two years, there was no use of considering him for the World Cup. “His name was not even there on the list of 24-members announced earlier for the physical tests,” Inzamam said a month back. Now Wahab is ready to join the team in England without going through the physical test procedures or even without playing one-day cricket for the last two years.