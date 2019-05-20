Doctors start halting support for vegetative Frenchman

REIMS, France: French doctors Monday began switching off the life support of a quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for the last decade, in a hugely controversial case that has divided France.

The dispute over the fate of Vincent Lambert has split his own family and even become a subject of political tension in France ahead of the weekend´s European elections. His parents, devout Catholics, have repeatedly launched court action to keep him alive — in defiance of his wife and five siblings who are in favour of his right to die.

Doctors said the halt to his life-support would start Monday following a final judicial ruling to end the nutrition and hydration Lambert receives in the Sebastopol Hospital in the northern French city of Reims.

Jean Paillot, the lawyer for Vincent Lambert´s parents, called it “shameful”, adding: “They (the parents) could not even embrace their son.” Other family sources also confirmed the systems were being switched off for the 42-year-old who was left quadriplegic with severe brain damage after a car accident in 2008.