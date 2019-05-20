close
Tue May 21, 2019
N
Newsdesk
May 21, 2019

Russian reporters resign en masse in row over Putin ally report

World

N
Newsdesk
May 21, 2019

MOSCOW: A senior editor and 10 journalists at Russian daily newspaper Kommersant said on Monday they were resigning to protest against the firing of two colleagues over an article about a possible reshuffle of President Vladimir Putin’s close allies.

The resignations, involving Kommersant’s entire political staff, highlight tensions between publishers and newspaper staff in Russia’s closely-controlled media landscape, which is dominated by pro-Kremlin state outlets. The two reporters, Ivan Safronov and Maxim Ivanov, said they had been forced to quit after Kommersant’s publishing house - owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov - took umbrage at an article they authored last month.

