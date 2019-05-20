Russian reporters resign en masse in row over Putin ally report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A senior editor and 10 journalists at Russian daily newspaper Kommersant said on Monday they were resigning to protest against the firing of two colleagues over an article about a possible reshuffle of President Vladimir Putin’s close allies.
The resignations, involving Kommersant’s entire political staff, highlight tensions between publishers and newspaper staff in Russia’s closely-controlled media landscape, which is dominated by pro-Kremlin state outlets. The two reporters, Ivan Safronov and Maxim Ivanov, said they had been forced to quit after Kommersant’s publishing house - owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov - took umbrage at an article they authored last month.
