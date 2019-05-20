Far-right ministers ready to quit Austria govt after scandal

VIENNA: Austrian far-right ministers on Monday were ready to quit their posts, the party chief said, after the country’s coalition government collapsed over a corruption scandal days before European elections. Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for fresh elections after a hidden-camera sting forced his far-right deputy to resign, bringing an end to their coalition many on the European right had held up as a model. Saying he could no longer tolerate the Freedom Party (FPOe) scandals, Kurz scrambled to regain control with local media speculating he may oust Interior Minister Herbert Kickl, one of the far-right party’s top figures, as a way to impose his authority.