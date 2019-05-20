close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 21, 2019

Far-right ministers ready to quit Austria govt after scandal

World

AFP
May 21, 2019

VIENNA: Austrian far-right ministers on Monday were ready to quit their posts, the party chief said, after the country’s coalition government collapsed over a corruption scandal days before European elections. Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for fresh elections after a hidden-camera sting forced his far-right deputy to resign, bringing an end to their coalition many on the European right had held up as a model. Saying he could no longer tolerate the Freedom Party (FPOe) scandals, Kurz scrambled to regain control with local media speculating he may oust Interior Minister Herbert Kickl, one of the far-right party’s top figures, as a way to impose his authority.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World