Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

French drug smuggler gets death in Indonesia

World

MATARAM, Indonesia: Indonesia on Monday sentenced a French drug smuggler to death by firing squad, in a shock verdict after prosecutors had asked for a long prison term.

The three-judge panel in Lombok handed a capital sentence to Felix Dorfin, 35, who was arrested in September at the airport on the holiday island next to Bali, where foreigners are routinely charged with drugs offences. Indonesia has some of the world´s strictest drug laws — including death for some traffickers. It has executed foreigners in the past, including the masterminds of Australia´s Bali Nine heroin gang. While Dorfin was eligible for the death penalty, prosecutors instead asked for a 20-year jail term plus another year unless he paid a huge fine equivalent to about $700,000.

