Scientists adopt new kilogram definition

PARIS: How we measure the world underwent a quantum leap on Monday as scientists adopted new hyper-accurate definitions for units of weight, electricity and temperature derived from the universal laws of Nature. The change, on the occasion of World Metrology Day, sees one of science´s most influential objects — a metal cylinder used to define what a kilogram is — retired in favour of an infinitely more precise measurement taken from a quantum ratio. “Le Grand K”, as the platinum-iridium object is known, stood as the world´s benchmark of the kilogram for nearly 130 years before a decision was taken in November to bring several units of measurement into the 21st century. “The kilogram is the last unit of measurement based on a physical object,” Thomas Grenon, director of France´s National Laboratory of Metrology and Testing, said after the decision last year.