Scientists adopt new kilogram definition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: How we measure the world underwent a quantum leap on Monday as scientists adopted new hyper-accurate definitions for units of weight, electricity and temperature derived from the universal laws of Nature. The change, on the occasion of World Metrology Day, sees one of science´s most influential objects — a metal cylinder used to define what a kilogram is — retired in favour of an infinitely more precise measurement taken from a quantum ratio. “Le Grand K”, as the platinum-iridium object is known, stood as the world´s benchmark of the kilogram for nearly 130 years before a decision was taken in November to bring several units of measurement into the 21st century. “The kilogram is the last unit of measurement based on a physical object,” Thomas Grenon, director of France´s National Laboratory of Metrology and Testing, said after the decision last year.
PARIS: How we measure the world underwent a quantum leap on Monday as scientists adopted new hyper-accurate definitions for units of weight, electricity and temperature derived from the universal laws of Nature. The change, on the occasion of World Metrology Day, sees one of science´s most influential objects — a metal cylinder used to define what a kilogram is — retired in favour of an infinitely more precise measurement taken from a quantum ratio. “Le Grand K”, as the platinum-iridium object is known, stood as the world´s benchmark of the kilogram for nearly 130 years before a decision was taken in November to bring several units of measurement into the 21st century. “The kilogram is the last unit of measurement based on a physical object,” Thomas Grenon, director of France´s National Laboratory of Metrology and Testing, said after the decision last year.