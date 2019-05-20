Signal-free service road along Expressway at final stage

Islamabad : Signal-free service road and cricket ground along Islamabad Expressway near Soan Gardens is in final stage through public-private partnership, says a press release.

Soan Gardens General Secretary Mansha Sahi and President Ilyas Khan said that their society is partners with the government in this project.

They said CDA has given NOC for construction of service road, cricket ground and jogging track along Islamabad Expressway near the society.

They said sixty percent work of this project has already been completed on public-private partnership basis. They said it would reduce traffic congestion on Islamabad Expressway. They said that they have taken action against china cutting in the area due to which land mafia is in trouble. They said they are committed to cleanliness in the capital and elimination of corruption. They said they have recovered land of graveyard from illegal occupation of land grabbers.