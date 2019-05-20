Three rapists, blackmailer held

Islamabad : The Islamabad police hierarchy taking serious notice against a gang of alleged rapists who later blackmail young girls, on a complaint from a victim and asked the sub-divisional police office to arrest the gangsters active in the federal capital.

The Bani Gala police station has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in rape of a woman and making her nude video, a police spokesman said.

He said that ‘Saba’ (real identity of the victim has not disclosed deliberately) hailing from Rawalpindi lodged the report with Bani Gala police station saying that three persons had raped her at gun point and made her nude video. She said in her written complaint that they blackmailed her that they will upload her video on social media in case she disclosed about the incident.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted special team under supervision of ASP (Bahara Kahu) Issa Khan and ASP (City) Sayed Aziz to ensure immediate arrest of culprits. The team also including, SHO Bani Gala police station Inspector Tanveer Abbassi, ASIs Manzoor Abbassi, Qasim Zia and others investigated the case on technical grounds. The team conducted various raids on different locations to arrest the culprits and finally police succeeded to arrest three persons for their alleged involvement in this crime.

The alleged rapists and blackmailers were identified as Javed Akhtar, Khaqan alias Khani and Basharat.

The people engaged in the investigation, recovered nude footage of the girl with computers from their hideout. Further investigation is underway, the police spokesman concluded.