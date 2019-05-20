WASA MD directs authorities to accelerate cleanliness work

Rawalpindi : Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate cleanliness work of Nullah Leh and complete the task till June 15 to ensure smooth flow of water during monsoon rains.

Deputy Director Sewerage of WASA, Hamad Fazal and Assistant Director Afzal Baloch said this during their visit to Nullah Leh, conducted on the directive of the MD to inspect the dredging work.

Engineer of the contractor briefed the deputy director that the dredging and desilting work from Murree Road bridge to Gunjmandi bridge had been completed under first phase.

He said that mud and garbage being removed from Nullah Leh and was shifted out of city area.

On the occasion, Hamad Fazal asked the engineer to especially focus the areas under the bridges which cause flash flooding during Monsoon rains.

He said, the Agency had finalised a comprehensive plan for Monsoon season while the cleanliness and de-silting work of all sewerage lines would be completed by June 15. Under the project, different sections of Nullah Leh including Murree Road bridge to Gawalmandi, City Saddar Road, Ratta, Pirwadhai and Phagwari to Katrian bridge would especially be cleared.

The Punjab Government had allocated Rs10 million grant for the project which would be completed using heavy machinery including excavators, loaders and dumpers.

The heaps of garbage on the banks of Nullah Leh would also be removed, he said and informed that in case of any emergency, the citizens can use WASA toll free number 1334. Special five WASA Flood Response Units in different areas and a WASA Water Supply Response Unit at Liaquat Bagh would work under the supervision of director Sewerage, he said adding, the WASA officials would remain present round the clock at all the response units during Monsoon season.

Availability of necessary machinery would also be ensured at the special response units, he added.

A comprehensive plan for the monsoon had been finalized, he said and informed that the WASA officers had been directed to utilize all available resources to provide relief to the citizens in case of any emergency.

WASA would also setup flood alarming centres besides complaints cells in different areas to cope with the disaster like situations during heavy rains in Monsoon season.

All effective and practical measures would also be adopted to avert the disaster of floods in Nullah Leh in Monsoon season.