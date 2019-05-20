ICT colleges set to launch associate degree programme

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) government colleges are set to launch the associate degree programme in the next academic session beginning in August.

According to the Higher Education Commission, the two-year associate degree to be given away by public and private universities or degree-awarding educational institutions post intermediate, A-Level or equivalent courses will primarily focus on market-driven subjects based on local and regional community and industry needs.

With the degree being equivalent to a BA/BSc degree, those holding it will be simple graduates. An official told 'The News' that the programme was meant for the colleges with limited academic facilities, including human resource and infrastructure, to operate a four-year BS programme.

He said those unable to adopt four-year BS Programme for one reason or the other could avail themselves of the associate degree programme. The official said the students enrolled for the new programme could undertake BS programme seeking admission in the fifth semester of the programme with the university's permission.

"The immediate link of the associate degree with the requirements of the market place is a core requirement of this programme since this degree fulfills the requirement or need of the industry and is developed to respond to that need," he said.

The official said the associate degree was not awarded in a generic manner upon completion of two years of a four-year regular undergraduate (BS) programme. He said the programme was conceived in the United States and was available in many technically-advanced countries including Canada, Australia, and Japan.

"This (associate) degree is the lowest among the hierarchy of academics qualifications awarded by foreign universities," he said, adding that the programme included Associate of Arts, Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Science degrees.

The official said the curriculum for every associate degree programme would be developed in close consultation with industry and community experts and would provide for both a solid general education background and courses addressing the needs of the specific degree.

He added that the general courses included English Comprehension, Communication Skills, Presentation Skills, Technical Report Writing, Computers and Pakistan Studies/Islamiyat or Ethics.

Health adviser: The PM’s Special Adviser on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza arrived in Geneva on Sunday as head of the Pakistan delegation to the World Health Assembly (WHA) that meets in the Swiss capital from Monday.

In his arrival statement, Dr. Zafar said, “In today's world, health is a shared responsibility involving equitable access to essential care and collective defense against transnational threats.” Dr. Zafar will hold important meetings with health ministers of different countries to discuss mutual cooperation in the field of health.

He will also meet the director general and the regional director of WHO, as well as heads and senior leaderships of leading donor organisations including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation amongst others to discuss ongoing collaborative programmes aimed at improving the health and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

Dr. Zafar will present the major reform agenda of the government. “There will be an opportunity to showcase progress made in different areas alongside the challenges and approaches adopted to overcome them. Universal Health Coverage which is also the theme of this year’s World Health Assembly will be our area of focus besides efforts to align our health reforms with WHO General Programme of Work 2030,” he stated.

The World Health Assembly is the supreme decision-making forum where nations of the world converge to deliberate and devise strategies for promoting health and reducing disease burden.