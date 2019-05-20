Notices on plea of wife of Chinese

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to ministry of foreign affairs and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition of a woman who married a Chinese man but the ministry had not verified her Nikahnama (marriage certificate).

Komal Shahzadi contended through her counsel that she contracted marriage with a Chinese man in Lahore and was living a happy married life. She said her husband wanted to take her with him to China, however, the foreign ministry refused to verify their Nikahnama at the behest of the FIA.

The petitioner said that the FIA requested the ministry of foreign affairs not to validate Nikahnamas of couples involving Chinese grooms in the wake of an alleged scam of fake marriages and forced prostitution. She asked the court to order the ministry of foreign affairs to verify her Nikahnama so that she could complete her travelling documents to fly to China with her husband. Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the initial contention and sought replies from the ministry and the FIA within a week.