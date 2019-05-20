Govt asked to promote honey businesses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The All Pakistan Bee Keepers Exporters and honey traders on Monday held a rally to create awareness among the masses about the honey bees keeping. The rally was organized to mark the World Bee Day. The speakers asked the government to take steps to promote honey businesses and extend support to the traders.
