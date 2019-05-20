close
Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

Farage hit by milkshake during campaign walkabout

World

May 21, 2019

LONDON: Nigel Farage has been doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.

The Brexit Party leader became the latest victim of a protest which has seen other European election candidates such as Ukip’s Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson suffer similar attacks.

Farage was led away by security as the thrower was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs. Paul Crowther, 32, from Throckley, Newcastle, said it was a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake. He said: “I didn’t know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance.”

Crowther said he saw there was a Brexit Party event in the city centre, thought it was an MEP and then saw Farage. He explained: “It’s a right of protest against people like him. The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front.” Standing in handcuffs outside the Waterstones book shop, Crowther said he did not regret his actions. He denied an allegation that someone was cut, saying he only threw liquid on the politician.

