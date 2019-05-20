Electoral watchdog will visit Brexit Party HQ to review financial systems

LONDON: The Electoral Commission has launched a review in to the Brexit Party’s financial systems and will visit the party’s headquarters on Tuesday (today).

The move comes after former prime minister Gordon Brown called for an investigation to be carried out into the finances of Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party. Brown, speaking in Glasgow on Monday, said democracy would continue to be undermined if payments to the party were not declared. An Electoral Commission spokesman said: “The Brexit Party, like all registered political parties, has to comply with laws that require any donation it accepts of over £500 to be from a permissible source. It is also subject to rules for reporting donations, loans, campaign spending and end of year accounts. We have already been talking to the party about these issues.

“As part of our active oversight and regulation of these rules, we are attending the Brexit Party’s office tomorrow to conduct a review of the systems it has in place to receive funds, including donations over £500 that have to be from the UK only. If there’s evidence that the law may have been broken, we will consider that in line with our Enforcement Policy.”

And the former prime minister challenged the Electoral Commission and the European Parliament to indicate whether they are investigating the party, or say whether questions over dubious payments had been answered, ahead of the European elections on Thursday.

Brown said: “The Electoral Commission and the European Parliament should now investigate the finances of Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party. Democracy is undermined when we have undeclared, unreported, untraceable payments being made to the Brexit Party.

“We have the potential for underhand and under-the-counter payments being made. You know the history of this — Leave.EU, Nigel Farage and Arron Banks’ campaign is now under criminal investigation.”