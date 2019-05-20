PML-N decides to launch drive against inflation after Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Monday it has decided to launch a country-wide campaign after Eid-ul-Fitr against inflation and unemployment, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media here, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, alongside other PML-N leaders, said the country’s economy would not have come to this point had the incumbent leadership kept their mouths shut.

“Even today, I offer the same advice. If they cannot speak the truth then they should not speak lie either,” Abbasi said. “We will tell the people on Youm-e-Takbir (May 28) that [former PM] Nawaz Sharif is a political prisoner,” he added.

Abbasi noted that in light of the concerning inflation, the minimum wage should be raised to at least Rs20,000 a month. He also demanded rescinding the extraordinary hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel. “Prices [of petroleum products] should be set at a level that is bearable,” he said, adding there should be no new tax in the forthcoming annual budget or increase in the rates of existing taxes either.

Speaking about the recent deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the PML-N leader said there were doubts and worries pertaining to the conditions of the deal and that the government should make the details public.

Replying to a question, he said the government was already at new lows, which was why the aim was not to topple the rulers but to resolve the people’s issues. “Our goal is not to break up the government or popularity; our goal is to solve the public concerns. The All Parties Conference [APC], therefore, would decide whether to initiate protests on the roads,” the former premier said.

The APC, scheduled post-Eid, was announced on Sunday night following a meeting of the opposition parties at an Iftar-dinner hosted by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the federal capital. The political leaders discussed the formulation of a strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“If the solution to the people’s problems lies in toppling the government, then a decision in this regard will be made by the APC. And if the solution lies in elections, then a demand in this regard will be made by the APC,” Abbasi said.

Criticising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Abbasi said a denial should have been issued in the aftermath of an interview given by the anti-graft body’s chairman [Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal] to a newspaper. “The statements made in the interview are not categorised in the jurisdiction of the NAB chair,” the PML-N leader said.

Abbasi further said: “We stuck by our slogan of ‘respect the vote’ in the past and we stick by it today as well… [former PM] Nawaz Sharif is in the jail because of his viewpoint.”