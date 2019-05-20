close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

Senior sports journalist Agha Akbar dies

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2019

KARACHI: PHF President Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa have expressed sorrow over the demise of Agha Akbar, who was a senior sports journalist and had been editor PHF magazine and media manager at PCB. They expressed their deepest sympathies to his family on this sad occasion and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports