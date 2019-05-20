Senior sports journalist Agha Akbar dies

KARACHI: PHF President Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa have expressed sorrow over the demise of Agha Akbar, who was a senior sports journalist and had been editor PHF magazine and media manager at PCB. They expressed their deepest sympathies to his family on this sad occasion and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.