POA welcomes Ikram’s addition to Olympic Solidarity Commission

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has welcomed the addition of Tayyab Ikram to the Olympic Solidarity Commission.“Ikram, a Pakistani national, has been associated with the development of Olympic Movement and in particular international hockey,” the POA said in a press release.The IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission is one of its most vibrant arms in the development and promotion of Olympic Movement across the globe, the POA said and added: “We, the entire Olympic family of Pakistan, wish him the very best.”
