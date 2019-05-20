Jalal slams inconsistent selection

KARACHI: Former Test and ODI cricketer Jalaluddin has said that the decisions of the selection committee showed its lack of wisdom.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Monday after Pakistan’s squad for World Cup 2019 was announced, he said the selectors had been inconsistent. “Either they committed mistake when they dropped Wahab and Amir, or they are now going in the wrong direction. They are not convinced themselves,” Jalal said.

Pakistan selectors on Monday dropped Junaid Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Abid Ali to induct Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali. Amir and Asif were part of the England series but not the earlier announced squad for the World Cup. “The selection committee and the team management realised that the bowling attack was inexperienced for an event like World Cup and that is why they have called back Amir and Wahab,” he said.

Pakistan’s bowling was brutally exposed against England’s mighty batting line-up. Jalal said that big teams faced such situations. They should not have surrendered. The selection committee and team management should have the courage to face such situations but they themselves came under pressure when they saw their bowlers completely failing, unable to stop the English batters, he added.

He said that chairman selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq was now talking about the abilities of Wahab. “Why couldn’t he see his qualities when he was finalising the team for England series,” Jalal asked.

“They said that Amir would play ODI matches in England. His form and fitness would be considered, but when he did not play against England in ODI because he got ill, on what basis has he been selected now,” said the former fast bowler.

He was of the view that Junaid’s statistics were better than Wahab. He reminded that Wahab was the bowler who gave more than 100 runs against England in England in an ODI. He said the selection committee members and the team management did not know who could perform well in England. “They sent back Abid Ali after giving him only one match,” he added.