Junaid’s silent protest over latest snub

KARACHI: Fast bowler Junaid Khan on Monday protested over his non-inclusion in the World Cup squad with a picture showing his mouth covered with black tape.

Junaid posted the picture on the social media, writing: “I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter.” Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday announced changes to the squad for the World Cup, inducting Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz in place of Faheem Ashraf and Junaid.

“Junaid and Faheem are dropped but that doesn’t mean they are not good. But we think players like Amir and Wahab are more suitable for these conditions, which is why we have preferred them,” said Inzamam.

Junaid played twice in the five-match series against England which Pakistan lost 0-4. He bowled 18 overs and got two wickets for 142 runs. Interestingly, 19-year-old Mohammad Hasnain was retained in the squad although he had similar fortunes in the series.

Wahab, who has not played an ODI in two years, had been criticised by coach Mickey Arthur sometime back for “not winning the team any matches in years”. In his last match, against India in the first match of 2017 Champions Trophy, he gave away 87 runs in 8.4 overs, failing to take a wicket.

Amir took only two wickets in the last 10 ODIs he played, remaining wicket-less in as many as seven matches. He was part of the team in the first ODI against England, which was washed out. He missed the rest of the series because of an illness.

Junaid has 13 wickets from his last 10 ODIs, including a three-wicket haul against Australia and a four-wicket performance against Bangladesh in the UAE. In his 76 ODIs, he has taken 110 wickets.