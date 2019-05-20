close
Tue May 21, 2019
May 21, 2019

Bee keepers exporters and honey traders

National

 
May 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Bee Keepers Exporters and honey traders on Monday held a rally to create awareness among the masses about the honey bees keeping. The rally was organized to mark the World Bee Day. The speakers asked the government to take steps to promote honey businesses and extend support to the traders.

