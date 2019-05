Ex-peace body member shot dead

GHALLANAI: Unidentified assailants shot dead a former member of Amn Committee in Dawezai area in Pandyali tehsil in Mohmand district, sources said. They said unidentified gunmen fired at Mumtaz Khan, a former member of the Amn Committee, in Dawezai area in Pandyali tehsil, killing him on the spot.