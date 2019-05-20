KP private schools reject combined SSC board exam

PESHAWAR. The National Education Council (NEC), a private schools body, has categorically rejected the government's decision to abolish the 9th class board examination and introduce board assessment exam of 8th class from next academic year.

The council asked the government to withdraw the decision in the best interest of students. In a statement issued on Monday, NEC Chairman Nazar Hussain said all members of the council objected to the government notification of combined SSC examination and abolition of 9th-grade board examination. Nazar Hussain said that it would be a mistake of the government to quit the global semester system.

He said the abolition of the 9th class board examination and introduction of the board assessment examination of 8th class was tantamount to a denial of law. As per board calendar rules, he said that the secondary education boards didn't allow to conduct examinations below 9th and 10th classes and above the 12th class. The NEC chairman said that government should first discourage cheating and illegal means in the examination and bring in revolutionary changes by implementation its manifesto to restore the trust of students and people by introduction of a transparent and fair system. Nazar Hussain said the composite examination system would raise the ratio of failed students, which would increase psychological problems.