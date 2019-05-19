Pakistan women beat SA in thriller

ISLAMABAD: Iram Javed (55) helped Pakistan women take 2-1 lead in the five-match T20 series against South Africa with a four-wicket last over wins in the third match at Pietermaritzburg (South Africa) Sunday.

South Africa hit up 138- 3 in allotted 20 overs with Pakistan reaching the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of six wickets.

Iram Javed anchored Pakistan win with 45-ball knock that was studded with six fours and one six. Nida Dar (32) and Aliya Riaz (30) also chipped in with decent innings.

Requiring 8 runs in the last over, Sana Mir (6 not out) smashed a four and raced home for couple of runs to earn victory for Pakistan. S Ismail (2-12) and M Daniels (3-13) were outstanding for the hosts with leather.

Earlier, T Britz (70) spearheaded South Africa innings with a powerful knock, cracking nine fours and one six during her 61-ball knock. Captain S Luus (28 not out) also played 18-ball quick knock to add useful runs in total. For Pakistan, Aliya Riaz (1-26) and Rameen Shamim (1-20) bowled well.

Pakistan won the first T20 with South Africa coming back strongly to take the second match.

Scores in brief: South Africa 138-3 in 20 overs (T Britz 70, N de Kirk 36, S Luus 28 not out; Aliya Riaz 1-26, Rameen Shamim 1-20). Pakistan 139-6 in 19.4 overs (Iram Javed 55, Nida Dar 32, Aliya Riaz 30; S Ismail 2-12, M Daniels 3-13). Player of the match: Iram Javed (Pakistan).