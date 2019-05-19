FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Pakistan face tough Cambodia challenge

KARACHI: Well aware of the issues and how to gel the home-based and foreign-based footballers with varied fitness levels and form in less than three weeks ahead of Pakistan’s away leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia, Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira said he was trying to ‘fix’ them.

“Yes I know these issues and I am trying to fix them,” Nogueira told ‘The News’ in an interview from Manama, Bahrain, on Sunday.

“It’s not easy but I am trying to overcome the problems to prepare an effective side for the qualifiers,” Sao Paulo-born Nogueira was quick to add.

Pakistan would face Cambodia in the away leg on June 6, followed by the home leg on June 11.

Asia’s 12 lowest-ranked sides have been put in the first round. The six winners from here will join 34 teams in the second round to be held later this summer.

“You know we are going to have a mixed training. Some players need more push and some need load to be reduced on them. It’s hard but I am happy that players are very much motivated and working really hard to get into top shape ahead of the challenge,” Nogueira said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the camp in Bahrain is being held under the banner of FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat. And only this team can play in the qualifiers.

Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF has also held a camp in Islamabad but as that federation is not recognised by the world and Asian football governing bodies so it cannot field the team in the qualifiers.

It means Pakistan is not going to get the best of its stuff for the qualifiers against Cambodia which has developed marvellously over the years due to engagement of foreign coaches, introduction of professional league and persistent international exposure to its top squad.

And Nogueira is aware of his opponents’ strength.

“Yes Cambodia is preparing really well,” said Nogueira, who joined Pakistan team early last year.

“Since January this year Cambodia has played six official matches and two friendly matches and this is a serious effort, you know,” the coach said.

“But we also have some good players and they can really benefit the team. We have invited 22 players and most of them have reached,” the coach said.

“But we will be waiting for professional defender Zesh Rehman. We are not going to disturb him as he is playing a league for his club in Hong Kong which is trailing third in the Premier League and it means it’s in good position. But it is confirmed that he will be joining us before our departure for Cambodia,” Nogueira said.

Birmingham-born 35-year old Zesh plays for Hong Kong Premier League club Southern.

Pakistan was well on track to prepare for the World Cup and Olympic Qualifiers last year.

After having featured in the Asian Games and SAFF Cup last year in summer Pakistan played a FIFA friendly against Palestine in Al-Ram. The Greenshirts then flew to Doha to hold camp in December, 2018.

But it was stopped as at home PFF elections were held which elected Ashfaq of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as its president.

And on December 31, 2018, Ashfaq-led body seized full control of the PFF, including its headquarters and accounts. Because of the presence of two bodies Pakistan also missed Olympics qualifiers in Uzbekistan last March.

Nogueira has also planned to provide a few practice matches to his team against the best clubs of Bahrain.

“We are going to play a few practice matches next week against the best clubs,” Nogueira said.

Nogueira is being assisted by a Brazilian trainer and goalkeeping coach and four Pakistan-based officials.

Meanwhile an official of the Islamabad camp told this correspondent that they would not be disbanding the camp.

“We will hold camp till last moment irrespective of what will happen. We have also shortlisted 30 players,” the official said.

The official said that Ashfaq-led PFF would take strict action against those players and officials who are in Bahrain camp.

FIFA would try to fix Pakistan’s issue as it is sending a joint FIFA-AFC mission to Lahore at the end of this month.