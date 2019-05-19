close
Mon May 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Man, son killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A farmer and his son were crushed to death in an accident near Basti Oddan Wali on Saturday night. M Nawaz of Chak 187/GB and his son Hasnain were on their way on their motorcycle when a tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction hit them on Kamalia Bypass Road. As a result, both were critically wounded. They were being shifted to a hospital but they died on the way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan