Man, son killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A farmer and his son were crushed to death in an accident near Basti Oddan Wali on Saturday night. M Nawaz of Chak 187/GB and his son Hasnain were on their way on their motorcycle when a tractor-trolley coming from opposite direction hit them on Kamalia Bypass Road. As a result, both were critically wounded. They were being shifted to a hospital but they died on the way.