Seven held for doing wheelie

SIALKOT: Police on Sunday arrested seven people on the charge of doing wheelie in separate incidents here. The Nekapura police arrested Yasir, the Rangpura police arrested Akmal and Ali Asghar, the Cantt police nabbed Tayyab and Sajawal and the Muradpur police arrested Nazar Abbas and Rohit for doing wheelie. The police have registered separate cases against them. Meanwhile, the Hajipura police arrested Rafique, a mechanic, from Mohallah Shahabpura for preparing motorcycles for wheelie. The police have registered a case.