Electrician held for power theft

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) during a crackdown caught an electrician involved in power theft. Fesco Jhumra Division XEN Sajjad Awan received information that a group was involved in power theft at Jhumra and its adjoining areas. At this, when a task force checked a house at Chak 76 Rasoolpura, the members of the raiding team found that electricity meter of the house was not there and accused electrician Shabbir was allegedly busy stealing electricity from different instruments. The Fesco team caught the accused red-handed and seized different gadgets being used for installation of shunt and meter reverse. Later, accused Shabbir told that he was a resident of Lahore and was involved in meter reverse and installation of shunt to slow the meter of big factories and houses. The Khurrianwala SDO has lodged an application for registration of an FIR against the accused.