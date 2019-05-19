close
Mon May 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Electrician held for power theft

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) during a crackdown caught an electrician involved in power theft. Fesco Jhumra Division XEN Sajjad Awan received information that a group was involved in power theft at Jhumra and its adjoining areas. At this, when a task force checked a house at Chak 76 Rasoolpura, the members of the raiding team found that electricity meter of the house was not there and accused electrician Shabbir was allegedly busy stealing electricity from different instruments. The Fesco team caught the accused red-handed and seized different gadgets being used for installation of shunt and meter reverse. Later, accused Shabbir told that he was a resident of Lahore and was involved in meter reverse and installation of shunt to slow the meter of big factories and houses. The Khurrianwala SDO has lodged an application for registration of an FIR against the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan