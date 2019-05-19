close
Mon May 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Two killed in Pakpattan accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident here on Sunday. Muhammad Asif of Chak 89-EB and Muhammad Arshad of Chak 18-KB were returning their villages on a bike when a trailer hit them near Qaboola Bypass. As a result, both were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital where both succumbed to their injuries.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People have shown concern over unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities. The power outages also halted business activities in the city.

