Old enmity claims life

KHANEWAL: A man was shot dead over an old enmity at Chak 123/15-L on Sunday.According to the police, Tajamal Hussain was allegedly shot dead by some persons after an exchange of hot words. The accused fled from the scene after committing crime. It was reported that Tajamal Hussain had a dispute with Zahoor Ahmed over some land related issues. Sadar Mianchannu police have registered a case.