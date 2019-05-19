Man killed in accident

KHANEWAL: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Chowk Maitla here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, Nadeem, resident of Tibba Sultanpur, was returning home from Multan on a motorcycle when a rashly driven mini van collided with his two-wheeler. He died on the spot. The volunteers of Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a hospital. The police are investigating.