Power supply resumption work launched after rain: Pesco

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company said Sunday work had been launched to resume the power supply to different areas which was disrupted due to heavy rain and hailstorm.

A press issued by the Pesco said the power supply was disrupted from 212 feeders of the 11KV. The affected areas were Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bannu and Hazara. The Pesco spokesman said the teams had launched the work to resume the supply and several areas were receiving the facility again. The senior officials are monitoring the power supply operation in the control room set up in the Wapda House, said the communication, assuring the supply would resume to the affected areas soon. The Pesco spokesman regretted the inconvenience caused to the power consumers.