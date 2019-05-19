2 held with narcotics

GUJRANWALA: The CIA police on Sun day arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics worth Rs2.5 million from them.

The police during a search operation recovered 500 grams ice, 1,100 grams heroin and 6kg charas from a vehicle and arrested accused Hassan Ali of Afghanistan and Ashiq of Gujranwala. Accused Hassan Ali during preliminary investigation told that he was a member of an international drug pusher gang.

SMUGGLED GOODS SEIZED: The Customs Anti-Smuggling on Sunday seized smuggled goods, including steel and medicines, and arrested a truck driver. On a tip-off, the Customs Anti-Smuggling squad stopped a truck and recovered 18,000 packets of Indian medicine and 20,000kg steel worth Rs 40 million. The seized items were being smuggled to Lahore from Rawalpindi without paying custom duty.

MAN MURDERED: A man was killed over a minor dispute at Sultanpura Kamoke on Sunday. Siddique sold his motorcycle to Khurram some months before. However, Khurram did not pay amount to Siddique. On the day of the incident, Siddique along with Tufail reached at the house of Khurram and exchanged harsh words with Khurram. Later, the accused allegedly attacked them with bricks. As a result, Tufail received head injury. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.