Gangster held

FAISALABAD: Jhang Bazaar police arrested a ring leader of a vehicle lifters gang. Police said that Jhang Bazaar police SHO Mansoor Sadiq, on a tip-off, arrested Shafiq Ahmad, the ring leader of a gang. During interrogation, the accused confessed to steal 15 motorcycles from various parts of the district. Further investigation is under way.
