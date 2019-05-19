close
Mon May 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Court dismisses case against journalist

National

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate has disposed off the case against senior journalist Shahzeb Jilani due to lack of evidence and remarked not to have grounds to be prosecuted.

During the hearing, the Judge ruled that the FIR is not maintainable and the evidence is insufficient for the prosecution. The Judge declared the case as C-class and therefore, dismissed the FIR. The FIA registered a case against Jilani on April 6 on a complaint filed by Advocate Maulvi Muhammad Iqbal Haider. The complaint was filed on March 28. The FIR was registered against Jilani under sections of cyber terrorism, hate speeches, harming the reputation or privacy of a natural person, abetment, and defamation.

